Opposition comes together for ‘Tiranga March’ today in Delhi; here’s what to expect1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Opposition MPs will take out a 'Tiranga March' from Parliament to Vijaya Chowk on April 6.
Opposition parties have planned to take out a 'Tiranga March' from Parliament to Vijaya Chowk to draw attention to the alleged attitude of the government, which led to the washout of the second half of the Budget session.
The march will be held after both houses adjourn sine die on April 6. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge confirmed that Opposition MPs will hold a press conference during the march to bring all that happened during the Budget session to the people's attention.
Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said that the Budget session's second part was washed out due to the government's attitude. "For the first time treasury benches stalled proceedings and later they refused to discuss the Adani issue and not even listen to why the Opposition was demanding," he alleged. Party leaders plan to put these issues forward before the public at the press conference.
Several opposition party leaders met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to coordinate their strategies in both Houses.
The meeting was attended by leaders of Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), TMC, AAP, JD(U), CPI, CPI(M), RJD, JMM, RSP, and IUML, among others. The Congress MPs also met in the office of the Congress Parliamentary Party and discussed their strategy.
The Lok Sabha proceedings have been disrupted since March 13, when the second part of the Budget session began, due to protests by opposition and treasury benches.
While the opposition has demanded a JPC probe into the Adani issue, the treasury benches have demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "democracy under attack" remarks made in London. Gandhi was also disqualified from the House during the session after being convicted by a court in Gujarat in a criminal defamation case.
(With agency inputs)
