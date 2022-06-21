Opposition fields Yashwant Sinha as Presidential candidate

We (opposition parties) have unanimously decided that Yashwant Sinha will be the common candidate of the Opposition for the Presidential elections: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh
NEW DELHI :Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday announced that the Opposition parties have decided to field Yashwant Sinha as the common candidate of the Opposition for the Presidential elections.
The candidature of Yashwant Sinha comes after three other candidates refused to become the withdrew their names as probable opposition nominees of the presidential elections to be held on 18 July.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, former Governor of West Bengal Gopalkrishna Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar had earlier rejected the request to field for President.
"Having considered the matter deeply I see that the Opposition's candidate should be one who will generate a national consensus and a national atmosphere beside Opposition unity. I feel there will be others who will do this far better than I," Gandhi had said.
Earlier in the day, former NDA Minister who recently joined TMC tweeted today morning, indicating an end of his tenure with the party, “I am grateful to Mamataji for the honour and prestige she bestowed on me in the TMC. Now a time has come when for a larger national cause I must step aside from the party to work for greater opposition unity. I am sure she approves of the step."
The Opposition in their statement on Tuesday stated, “We appeal to all political parties to support Yashwant Sinha as prez so we can have a worthy 'Rashtrapati' elected unopposed". Further they said, “unity of opposition parties forged for presidential poll will be further consolidated in months ahead".
Days after the Opposition's meeting to mull strategy for the presidential poll, Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday held a key meet to brainstorm on the upcoming election slated to be held on July 18. The process to elect a new president began on June 15. The last date for filing of nominations is June 29.
According to report, in the meeting that went on for almost an hour, the elections were discussed in detail and a big announcement is likely to be made soon.
Kovind's tenure as President will end on 24 July and his successor will assume office the next day
