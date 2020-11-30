Opposition gears up to take on Centre over draft rules of labour code

Even as the farmers' protests against new farm laws near Delhi continue to gather momentum, the NDA government at the Centre is headed for another challenge. A section of opposition parties, trade unions and other stakeholders is set to oppose the recently published draft rules of the labour code on social security.

While the Union government is awaiting suggestions on the draft, the parties have decided to raise the issue in the subordinate legislation committee of Lok Sabha, which looks at the rules framed by the Union government on central laws.

“The opposition parties are looking for avenues to take up discussion on these draft rules. The first stop was the standing committee on labour where they wanted to discuss the draft rules but they were categorically told to go to the subordinate legislation committee of Lok Sabha," said a person in the know of development. The matter is to be taken up now for discussion at the next meeting of subordinate legislation committee of Lok Sabha scheduled on 10 December.

“Normally members of subordinate legislation committee of Lok Sabha would have waited for these rules to be finalized and tabled before the Parliament. But with the growing protests against these draft rules, most opposition parties are of the view that we should take it up for discussion in the coming meeting itself," said a second person aware of the development.

The Union government has been in the firing line, particularly for the laws that it has introduced in recent times. Earlier this week, thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana began their protest against the farm laws recently passed by the Centre. It coincided with a nationwide strike called by at least 10 central trade unions and bank employees unions opposing disinvestment in profit-making state-run enterprises and the recently approved labour and farm laws.

“The recently created laws are detrimental to the progress of farmers and workers. The draft rules of labour code on social security are an addition to it. It is a very significant and sensitive issue which should be taken up formally," said a third person aware of developments.

The committee can scrutinize and report whether the powers to make regulations, rules, sub-rules, bye-laws, etc. conferred by the Constitution, or delegated by Parliament, are being properly exercised or not. “We are given to understand there is a nuance over whether draft rules like these can be formally taken up for scrutiny at this stage or not; but irrespective of that we will raise the issue for discussion," the person quoted above added.

The ministry of labour and employment on 13 November notified the draft rules under the Code on Social Security, 2020, and sought feedback from stakeholders on them within 45 days. Days later, it also notified draft rules of labour code on occupational safety and health.

During the monsoon session, the Parliament had approved four labour codes, which merged 29 central labour laws for ease of doing business and expanding social security benefits. Although the codes were opposed by several parties, the Bills got passed smoothly as the opposition boycotted sittings over passage of farm Bills. Rules are brought in after the Bills are passed, and are key to its implementation.

The key objection being raised by stakeholders is that the new labour code rules are ‘anti-worker’ as they have raised the applicability of the code to establishments with a minimum of 50 contractual workers. Opposition members have also raised concerns over the making of Aadhaar mandatory under the code on social security for the registration of unorganized workers, gig workers and platform workers.

“A lot of representations have been sent to the Centre over the labour code, including those by some international federations. The rules for the code that has come out should have been framed in consultation with trade unions and employers. Several recommendations of the standing committee of labour were also not taken up. We are going to have another meeting of the central trade unions in the next few days to chart our further course of action," said G. Sanjeeva Reddy, president of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and senior Congress leader.

“The labour codes seem to be in favour of employers and not in favour of workers. The draft rules and the codes have been moulded in such a way that it makes it more circuitous for workers. We are fighting against that," he added.

