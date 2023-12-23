Opposition hits out at Smriti Irani over 'which gay man has menstrual cycle' remark: 'LGBTQIA+ is not gay men alone'
On a question about menstrual hygiene of LGBTQIA+ community members, Union minister Smriti Irani said in an interview, “…which gay men have a menstrual cycle?”
Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi hit out at Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday and said, “Shameful that we have a minister who doesn’t get the ambit of LGBTQIA+ — a commonly used umbrella term that includes transgenders, many of whom do menstruate." She said Irani's "arrogance towards an issue which is a lived experience of many is shocking and insensitive."
Apart from Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate said in a post on X, "LGBTQIA+ is NOT gay men alone, the community includes men and several menstruating women."
Shrinate tweeted, "Minister Smriti Irani your apathy, arrogance and ignorance are appalling...Instead of voicing manufactured outrage spend some time and educate yourself on the issue."
Smriti Irani had earlier advocated against ‘paid menstruation leave and said that menstruation is not a "handicap" and therefore does not warrant a “paid leave policy".
The minister had said in Parliament, "As a menstruating woman, menstruation and the menstruation cycle is not a handicap, it’s a natural part of women’s life journey...We should not propose issues where women are denied equal opportunities just because somebody who does not menstruate has a particular viewpoint towards menstruation."
