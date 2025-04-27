Opposition may push for a special session of Parliament to discuss Pahalgam terror attack: Sources

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Opposition parties are likely to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government seeking a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, according to sources.

The Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists, was carried out in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam on April 22, a day when United States Vice President JD Vance was in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a state visit to Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, former Union Minister Kapil Sibal also suggested that a special session of the Parliament must be held to discuss and get suggestions from everyone. The Rajya Sabha member said a resolution must be passed unanimously to express the sentiment of the nation in front of the world.

Oppn Condemns Pahalgam Attack Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and vowed that the united Opposition would stand with the Centre in its efforts to take action against the perpetrators. The leader of opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha assured the victims' families of the country's full support. Gandhi visited Kashmir too after the attack.

At the all-party parliamentary meeting after the terror attack, the opposition condemned the attack and said that it will fully support the government on whatever steps it wants to take.

The Opposition has, however, reportedly raised pointed questions at the Centre during the all-party meeting. The meeting, convened by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, was held after Modi government announced a series of retaliatory measures against Pakistan.

These included the downgrading of diplomatic ties, expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, the suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, and the closure of the Attari border transit point.

The Opposition's scrutiny during the meeting centred primarily on the absence of security forces in Baisaran, the tourist meadow near Pahalgam, where the attack took place, according to a report in NDTV. Advertisement

“The question was formally raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and echoed by several others, including Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Aam Aadmi Party Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Singh,” the report said.

Last Parliament Session The Parliament met last during the Budget Session. The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on April 4, ending the Budget session that began on January 31 and was held in two phases.