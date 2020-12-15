Farmers who are surrounding Delhi have been misguided: PM Modi at Kutch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the opposition parties that are against the farm laws now and 'misleading the farmers' were in favour of the reforms when their party was in power.

"People who are sitting in the opposition and misleading farmers today were in the favour of these farm reforms during their government. They could not make a decision during their tenure. Today, when the nation has taken a historical step then these people are misleading farmers," said PM Modi.

The PM was speaking at the inauguration of mega energy projects in Kutch.

"The agriculture reforms that have taken place are exactly what farmer bodies and even opposition have been asking over the years. Government of India is always committed to farmer welfare and we will keep assuring the farmers and addressing their concerns," said PM Modi.

The PM said that a conspiracy is going around Delhi to confuse the protesting farmers. "They are being scared that after the new agri reforms the land of farmers will be occupied by others. Tell me, if a dairy has a contract of collecting milk from you, do they take away your cattle too?" he asked.

He said the trade of agricultural produce and dairy products is flourishing in Gujarat because government involvement is minimal. "Today Kutch is one of the fastest developing areas. Connectivity is improving here day by day," said the PM.

The PM's statement came even as the farmers' agitation across the country entered its 20th day. Five rounds of talks between the government and the farmers have failed to end the stalemate and, on December 9, the sixth round of talks was cancelled.

However, Union Minister Kailash Choudhary has said that the Centre will soon call farmers' leaders for the next round of talks to end the deadlock over the farm laws. The protest is set to intensify further as more farmers are expected to join the ongoing agitation at Delhi's border points to press for their demands.









