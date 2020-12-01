Opposition is misleading farmers on agricultural reforms: PM Modi

The agriculture reforms implemented by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre will benefit the farmers and give them legal protection, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

The statement comes against the backdrop of protests by farmers against the farm laws recently passed by the Centre.

“New agricultural reforms have given farmers new options and new legal protection. Earlier, transactions outside the market were illegal. Now the small farmer can also take legal action on every deal that is out of the market. The farmer has now got new options and legal protection from fraud," Modi said at Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency.

Modi also lashed out at the Opposition for misleading the farmers on the new legislation. “For some time, a different trend has been seen in the country. Earlier it used to be that if someone did not like a decision of the government, it was opposed. However, for some time, we are seeing that the basis of opposition is not based on the decision, but over certain apprehensions," the PM said.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh have continued their protests against the farm laws for the last two months, despite repeated assurances by the Centre and appeals to hold talks.

In the last few days, farmers have put up road blockades at the entry points of Delhi, demanding the revocation of the legislation, amid fears that the new laws will benefit the corporates and compromise the interests of farmers.

The government has been constantly answering all the concerns and questions raised by the farmers, Modi said.

“I am confident that farmers who have some doubts on agricultural reforms today will also take advantage of these reforms in the future and increase their income," Modi said.

The prime minister also assured the farmers that the new system will not end the practice of the government buying crops at a minimum support price.

The Opposition, which has been tricking the farming community for decades, is spreading confusion among the masses about something that is yet to happen, Modi said.

Political parties used to announce big schemes for farmers, but ultimately only 15 paisa out of the promised ₹1 would reach them, Modi said. Farm loan waivers were also a fraudulent practice and the benefits would not reach small and marginal farmers, he said.

“When history has been deceitful, two things are natural. First, if a farmer is apprehensive about what the government has promised, there is decades of history behind it. Second, it has become a compulsion for those who break promises and cheat to spread the lie that what used to happen before is going to happen again," he said.

Modi also dedicated to the nation the six-lane, 73-km stretch of national highway (NH)-19 connecting Handia (Prayagraj) and Rajatalab (Varanasi), which will reduce travel time by an hour. “The widening of this highway has made it easier to travel between Kashi and Prayagraj. The problems faced by kanwariyas during the annual yatra will be over with this project. Its benefits will also be available during the Kumbh," he said.

