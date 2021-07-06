Leaders of major opposition parties, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, have written to President Ram Nath Kovind for his intervention in holding accountable those responsible for "foisting false cases" on tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy , his continued detention in jail and "inhuman treatment" allegedly meted out to him.

The letter comes a day after 84-year old Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist Stan Swamy died at a Mumbai hospital during treatment.

"We are urging your immediate intervention as the President of India to direct 'your government' to act against those responsible for foisting false cases on him, his continued detention in jail and inhuman treatment. They must be held accountable. It is now incumbent that all those jailed in the Bhima Koregaon case and other detenues under politically motivated cases, misusing draconian laws like UAPA, sedition etc be released forthwith," the letter reads.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (JMM), former prime minister and JDS leader HD Deve Gowda and NC leader Farooq Abdullah, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, D Raja (CPI) and Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M) have also signed the letter.

"We the undersigned leaders of major opposition parties are writing to you in deep anguish expressing our intense grief and outrage at the death of Father Stan Swamy under custody," they said in their letter to the Prez Kovind.

