Opposition leaders write to President after Stan Swamy's death. Read here

"We are urging your immediate intervention as the President of India to direct 'your government' to act against those responsible for foisting false cases on him, his continued detention in jail and inhuman treatment. They must be held accountable. It is now incumbent that all those jailed in the Bhima Koregaon case and other detenues under politically motivated cases, misusing draconian laws like UAPA, sedition etc be released forthwith," the letter reads.