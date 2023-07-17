Opposition meeting in Bengaluru: Sharad Pawar to attend meeting tomorrow1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule will be attending the meeting tomorrow (18 July)
Ahead of the crucial Opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will not be able to attend MOnday's meeting, however, the veteran politican will show his presence tomorrow.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More Less
Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 09:49 AM IST
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message