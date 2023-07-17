Ahead of the crucial Opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will not be able to attend MOnday's meeting, however, the veteran politican will show his presence tomorrow.

The NCP faction of the 82-year-old leader confirmed that senior Pawar (Sharad Pawar) and his daughter Supriya Sule will articipate in the joint opposition meeting that is scheduled to take place today at Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru today.

Notably, Sharad Pawar is the key person who encouraged anti-BJP leaders to form a united front of opposition parties in order to defeat the Narendra Modi government in the 2024 General election.

Recently Sharad Pawar got a big jolt after several leaders, including nephew Ajit Pawar, made a new NCP faction and joined Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnnavis government in Maharashtra.

Earlier this year, Sharad Pawar said that the opposition's unity to take on PM Modi and the BJP| in the 2024 General election will be beneficial if it is based on a specific programme and has clarity and direction.

Pawar's absence in today's Opposition meeting could be because of the beginning of the Monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislature. The three-week session will take place from 17 July to 4 August at the Vidhan Bhavan Complex in Nariman Point.

Yesterday Chief whip of NCP (Sharad Pawar camp) Jitendra Awhadwrote to the Maharashtra Assembly speaker seeking a separate sitting arrangement for members of the Ajit Pawar camp and the rest of the MLAs of the party for the legislature session.

Awhad said except for the nine MLAs- including Ajit Pawar- who have joined the government, the Nationalist Congress Party is part of the opposition.

Yesterday Maharashtra's opposition camp including Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar group) boycotted the customary tea party hosted by the Maharashtra government on the eve of the state legislature's monsoon session.

The tea party was attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and other Cabinet colleagues, including newly-inducted Deputy CM Ajit Pawar of NCP and ministers from his camp.