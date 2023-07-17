Bengaluru Opposition meet LIVE Updates: Bracing for the 2024 General election, India's leading opposition parties will gather for a 2-day joint meeting in Bengaluru today (17 July). The leaders of at least 26 Opposition parties will converge at a hotel in Taj West End Hotel in the evening as part of their efforts to present a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the Centre. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, has been deputed as in-charge to monitor all the preparations for the meeting. Arrangements have been made for all the opposition leaders to stay at a five-star hotel in the city. Know about the Opposition meeting's schedule, agenda, attendees, supporters, and latest updates at Mint's LIVE blog:

Opposition meet: Mamata Banerjee boards flight for Bengaluru West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has arrived at Kolkata airport and will shortly board a flight for Bengaluru for the Opposition meet. Share Via

Opposition meet will create impact: Sitaram Yechury At the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, CPI (M) General Secretary said that cooperation among the opposition is needed, "to ensure that the country we are born in remains the country we were born in." Share Via

Opposition meeting: MK Stalin arrives in Bengaluru Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has arrived in Bengaluru for the opposition meeting. Stalin's DMK is a close ally of Congress in Tamil Nadu. Share Via

'Opposition never considered us': Kumaraswamy on opposition meet in Bengaluru Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy jit back at opposition parties ahead of the meeting in Bengaluru. He said that the opposition never considered JD(S) as part of them therefore his party will not be part of any opposition alliance. Kumaraswamy said that his party has not received an invitation from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance for the 18 July meeting. Share Via

Karnataka CM's high hopes from Opposition meet in Bengaluru Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed hope that the meeting of Opposition parties here would lead to the restoration of secular, socialist, and democratic values as enshrined in the Constitution. He welcomed the leaders of "prominent" opposition leaders in the country who have come together to fight against authoritarianism, communalism, and corruption. Share Via

Bengaluru Opposition meet: Congress leader says, ‘BJP is misusing probe agencies for its political ends’ Congress general secretary KC Venugopal hit out at the ruling BJP-led government at the Centre accusing it of misusing probe agencies for its political ends and said that the meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru “will be a game-changer" for India’s politics. He said that the opposition parties are united by a common purpose - to protect democracy in this country, to ensure the Constitutional rights and the independence of our institutions. Share Via

Congress leader Pawan Khera says, 'People are fed up with 9 years of Modi's rule' Congress leader Pawan Khera on Bengaluru Opposition Meeting, says, "The message of this meet is to the people that they don't need to worry and we're uniting to raise their issues...people are fed up after nine years...this is for the protection of the constitution". Share Via

Karnataka Congress leader says, 'Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister' Ahead of the Bengaluru Opposition meeting Congress leader Eshwar Khandre claimed that the grand alliance will win and Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister. "The manner BJP was wiped out of Karnataka. In the same way, it will be similarly wiped out of the country in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Mahagathbandhan will win and Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister," Khandre said. Share Via

Congress responds to Kumaraswamy's comment ‘Opposition never considered JD(S)’ Responding to JD(S) Kumaraswamy's comment that opposition never considered them, Congress leader DK Shivakumar said If JD(S) is really interested in fighting against BJP, it will be discussed during the meeting. Share Via

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi leave for Opposition meeting Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi leave for an opposition meeting in Bengaluru. Share Via

Bengaluru Opposition meeting will change 'direction of 2024': SP MP Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament Ram Gopal Yadav said the Opposition meet will change the "direction of 2024." Leaders of at least 25 Opposition parties will converge at a hotel in Bengaluru on MOnday and Tuesday as part of their efforts to present a united front against the BJP government at the centre. Share Via

'Opposition leaders to discuss EVM machines', says Shiv Sena (UBT) Ahead of the meeting of Opposition parties, the Shiv Sena -Uddhav Thackeray faction- leader Sanjay Raut said that discussions will be held on several issues including electronic voting (EVM) machines and Lok Sabha seat sharing. The meeting will run in two sessions. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will attend today's meeting. NCP chief Sharad Pawar will attend the meeting tomorrow. According to Raut, in today's meeting, the discussion will be related to national-level issues. Share Via

Bengaluru Opposition meeting LIVE: 'This is not the meeting of an individual political party,' says Shivakumar Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar spoke at the joint opposition meeting. He said, "All the Opposition parties of this country, except a few, have joined together for a good beginning...This is not the meeting of an individual political party, it is shaping this country for the future of 140 crore people who are suffering on various issues...We feel that with this understanding & unity, we will take it forward and the results will come out - as Karnataka gave us a mandate, the entire country will give us a mandate in 2024. We will take it forward...". Share Via

Why is Sharad Pawar not attending the meeting today? Raghav Chadha explains Rajya Sabha MP and AAP leader Raghav Chadha explained why NCP chief Sharad Pawar will be missing today's Bengaluru opposition meeting. Chadha said, "Sharad Pawar will be attending the meeting tomorrow. Today Maharashtra's monsoon session is beginning and he has a meeting with his MLAs". Share Via

Sharad Pawar to skip first day of 2nd joint Opposition meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar will not participate on the first day of the two-day joint opposition meeting that is scheduled to take place today. After the Patna meeting, the Bengaluru meeting that will emerge today will be decisive. Shiv Sena Party Chief Uddhav Thackeray will attend the meeting. Share Via

'They have no principles, no ideology': Karnataka Congress takes a hit at JD(S) Slamming the Janata Dal (Secular) party for backing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Karnataka Congress spokesperson said, "...We know that for JD(S), secular politics is something which they don't truly believe in. They have always had alliances with BJP even before. So, this is nothing new. I think the tag of Janata Dal (Secular) needs to go. They should accept that they will do anything for the sake of power. They have no principles, no ideology. Only power matters to them and HD Kumaraswamy". Share Via

Bengaluru Opposition meet: 'Only aim is to defeat BJP,' says Chennai-based VCK party Political party Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), who will be part of a joint opposition meeting in Bengaluru today said their aim is to defeat the BJP in the 2024 General election. “All Opposition leaders are going to meet today and tomorrow regarding forthcoming Parliament elections. Our only aim is to defeat BJP in the forthcoming Parliament elections. We have the same agenda - we have to save our nation and Constitution. So, we have planned to contest the forthcoming polls united…", VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan says. Share Via

Congress calls Bengaluru Opposition meeting 'historic' Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said that the Bengaluru opposition meeting is 'historic', and said, "Never has it happened that 24 political parties have come together for a meeting. We are hopeful that all the parties will leave behind their differences and come together". Share Via

Bengaluru Opposition meet: Rahul Gandhi leaves from Delhi Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has left from 10 Janpath in Delhi for the joint-opposition meeting. Share Via

26 parties likely to attend Opposition meet The two-joint opposition meeting is expected to be attended by Congress, Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Shiv Sena (UBT), Rashtriya Janata Dal, Janata Dal (United), DMK, MDMK, KDMK, VCK, RSP, Forward Bloc, IUML, Kerala Congress (Joseph) and Kerala Congress (Mani). Besides, the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) of Krishna Patel and Tamil Nadu's Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) led by M H Jawahirullah are likely to join the front. Share Via

Opposition meeting LIVE: MLA Priyank Kharge says, 'We have come together to preserve the idea of India' Priyank Kharge, Karnataka Minister and son of Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge, on Monday, said that the joint opposition meeting in Bengaluru is being held to preserve the idea of India and the Constitution. He continued, " If BJP has a problem with our unity, it means that they are afraid that they will be unseated. You can also see how BJP's and PM Modi's magic is waning...This goes to show that Mr Modi's popularity is down, BJP is clueless and their policies are hurting India". Share Via

Oppostion meeting Live: Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule to attend the meeting tomorrow NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and daughter Supriya Sule will not be attending the opposition joint meeting in Bengaluru today. They will participate in the crucial meet tomorrow, NCP Chief spokesperson Mahesh Bharet Tapase confirmed on Twitter. Share Via

Opposition meeting: Schedule of Bengaluru meeting As per the tentative schedule, all the opposition leaders will start arriving for the meeting in the afternoon. An informal meeting is scheduled at 6 pm after which there will be dinner at 8 pm. On July 18, the meeting will kick off at 11 am and will continue till 4 pm. Following this, there will be a press conference in which the campaign strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls may be announced. Share Via