Opposition mulls no-confidence motion against govt over Manipur violence - What comes next?2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 03:49 PM IST
Opposition parties in India are considering a vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over ethnic violence in Manipur.
Opposition parties are likely to move a vote of no confidence against the Narendra Modi government amid growing calls for a discussion about ethnic violence in Manipur. Members of the newly named Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance have called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the matter and sought a suspension of regular proceedings to discuss the issue. The proposal was also discussed during a meeting of the INDIA and is being seen as a bid to make the PM to address the Parliament.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×