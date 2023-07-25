Opposition parties are likely to move a vote of no confidence against the Narendra Modi government amid growing calls for a discussion about ethnic violence in Manipur. Members of the newly named Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance have called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the matter and sought a suspension of regular proceedings to discuss the issue. The proposal was also discussed during a meeting of the INDIA and is being seen as a bid to make the PM to address the Parliament.

What is a no confidence motion?

A government can function only when it has the majority support of the Lok Sabha. By moving a no-confidence motion the Opposition can essentially test the opinion of the House and in some cases oust the current government. A motion expressing want of confidence in the Council of Ministers can only be introduced in the Lok Sabha, and after at least 50 members of Parliament support it.

“A Government is expected to resign office or advise dissolution of the House if it is defeated on a subject considered to be a major issue either by it or by the Opposition, or on a specific motion of no-confidence brought forward by the Opposition," explains an FAQ uploaded to the Lok Sabha website.

Can the Narendra Modi government really be ousted?

Opposition parties are reportedly weighing the option as an an effective way to compel the government to initiate a discussion on the Manipur issue. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance currently holds more than 300 seats in the Lok Sabha - well above the 272 seats needed for a majority. As such any no-confidence motion brought about by the Opposition is unlikely to pass.

"I am not aware of their move but if they are doing so they should know that last time they brought a no-confidence motion, BJP came back to power with a stronger majority of over 300 seats and the same will happen again and we will get more than 350 seats," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

The first no-confidence motion against the Modi government was moved in July 2018. The NDA won with a thumping majority with 325 MPs voting no and only 126 in favour of the no-confidence motion.

The debate however gave an opportunity for the opposition to attack the government on a range of issues including farm distress, slow economic growth and rising incidents of mob lynching.

(With inputs from agencies)