Opposition parties are likely to move a vote of no confidence against the Narendra Modi government amid growing calls for a discussion about ethnic violence in Manipur. Members of the newly named Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance have called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the matter and sought a suspension of regular proceedings to discuss the issue. The proposal was also discussed during a meeting of the INDIA and is being seen as a bid to make the PM to address the Parliament.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}