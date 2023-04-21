Explained: Why Opposition parties are demanding caste census ahead of 2024 general elections?3 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 11:12 AM IST
BJP had supported a unanimous resolution passed by the Bihar assembly in the support of the caste census when it was a partner to the government headed by Janata Dal (United) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
With the 2024 general elections around the corner, the Opposition including Congress, JD(U), RJD, and Samajwadi Party unitedly demanding the caste census and calling it the need of the hour. Rahul Gandhi has recently demanded the 2011 caste census be made public and asked the Karnataka government to breach the 50% reservation cap.
