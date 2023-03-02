Opposition parties welcome SC ruling on EC, say landmark judgment to pave way for free and fair elections
- The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner and election commissioners will be done by the President on the advise of a committee
Opposition parties on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's ruling on the appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner and election commissioners, saying the landmark judgment would pave the way for free and fair elections in the country.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×