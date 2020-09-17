Opposition protests against KT Jaleel storm Kerala

Jaleel reached the NIA office here at around 6 am in a private car after being summoned by the agency, nearly a week after he was interrogated twice by the Enforcement Directorate on the same issue. Although the minister reached the NIA office early in the morning to evade media attention, cameras of a Malayalam news channel followed him closely. Multiple rings of police security were thrown around the NIA office as the news broke about the minister’s appearance before the NIA team probing the gold smuggling case.