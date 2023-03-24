Opposition rallies around Rahul Gandhi as BJP backs 'lawful' Lok Sabha disqualification - 10 points2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 11:07 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after his conviction by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP on Friday following his conviction in a 2019 defamation case. The Congress has said that it will fight the battle legally and politically, with Opposition leaders across the spectrum rallying in Gandhi's support. BJP leaders have stuck to the explanation that his disqualification was a result of a court order and not a political call.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×