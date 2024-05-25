Opposition Rivals Turned Allies Hope to Unseat Modi In Delhi
Two key opposition parties are hailing their alliance in India’s capital Delhi, and hoping they can deny Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s and his party a third consecutive clean sweep of the region in the ongoing elections.
(Bloomberg) -- Two key opposition parties are hailing their alliance in India’s capital Delhi, and hoping they can deny Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s and his party a third consecutive clean sweep of the region in the ongoing elections.