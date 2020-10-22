Opposition steps up pressure on govt to scrutinise China border issue

“The chairman of the PAC, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has proposed this visit to the defence ministry and it has been accepted. The earlier plan was to go for two days on 28-29 October but it got delayed because of Bihar elections and it is now being planned for the first week of November. The idea is to visit the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) office centre in Ladakh and also get briefing from senior officials of defence on the standoff," said a person in the know of development.