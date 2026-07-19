'Miscarriage of justice': Opposition stages symbolic walk-out from all-party meeting over invitation to 20 rebel TMC MPs

The Opposition boycotted the all-party meeting after the government invited 20 rebel TMC MPs to the meeting on Sunday, July 19, ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session. They said the move was against the norms and the TMC rebel MPs' merger into "so-called NCPI" has not been approved by the Lok Sabha Speaker.

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Opposition leaders who had staged a walkout from the all-party meeting later rejoined the meeting, describing their walkout as a symbolic protest, news agency ANI reported.

"Today, the entire opposition including Congress, the Samajwadi Party, DMK, JMM, Aam Aadmi Party, National Conference, Left parties, Shiv Sena UBT have all walked out of the all party meeting in protest because the so-called NCPI, which is an unrecognized party, the strength of the All India Trinamool Congress in the list provided by the table office is shown to be 28 members. These so-called rebel 20 MPs, their merger has not been approved by the Speaker," TMC leader Mahua Moitra said.

"The 20 disqualification petitions are still pending. After the 91st amendment, there is no room for a separate bloc," Moitra said, asking, "...on what grounds did the Parliamentary Affairs Minister extend an invitation to these 20 rebel MPs and how are they attending this meeting?"

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"We have registered our strong protest and walked out as a symbol of our protest. And we thank all our opposition parties," the TMC leader added.

'Miscarriage of justice' According to PTI, CPM leader John Brittas called invitation to rebel TMC MPs to all-party meet "miscarriage of justice."

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Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X, “All Opposition parties staged a walkout from the All-Party meeting for a few minutes. This was a mark of protest against the decision of the Modi Govt to invite the NCPI that is a parking place for 20 so-called ‘rebel’ TMC MPs when a final decision is still pending with the Speaker.”

TMC rebels: 'Speaker has accepted us' One of the TMC rebels, Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, said, "Our 20 MPs have merged with NCPI. The Speaker has accepted us and will make arrangements to give us separate seats."

Another rebel Sudip Bandyopadhyay said, "We were invited, and we attended — representing the new party with 20 MPs."

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Explaining the stance of the rebel leaders, Bandyopadhyay said, "Our stance is that the House belongs to the Opposition; this must be acknowledged."

"The government, too, must agree and take the initiative to ensure the House functions smoothly," he said, adding, "...we are committed to our party's principles: secularism, communal harmony, and national unity."

"These are the firm policies enshrined in the NCPI's constitution. We believe this is significant because, among the 20 MPs who formed the NCPI, three are Muslim...," Bandyopadhyay said.

Sources told PTI that the TMC rebel group of 20 MPs will be seated separately, away from the parent party. No final decision has been taken on the demand of the rebel TMC MPs to be recognised as part of the NCPI, and the matter is still under consideration, they had said.

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On Shiv Sena merger Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant also backed the protest, questioning the recognition accorded to the rebel MPs.

Reacted to Lok Sabha Speaker approving the merger of six MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) with Shiv Sena (Shinde), Sawant said, “Speaker mentioned the term 'affiliation' is granted to the six MPs; where is this term in the books of law? We have protested and walked out of the meeting.”

Also Read | Monsoon session of Parliament likely from July 20

"There is no provision in Constitution, there is no provision in the schedule 10 to recognize the six members who have defected the party...It is unlawful and therefore we have protested against it," Arvind told ANI.

Six Shiv Sena (UBT) "merged" with the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament.

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Kiren Rijiju's message to Opposition Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament which begins on July 20, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju urged the Opposition for smooth conduct of proceedings, and reminded the leaders in the Opposition "that running the parliament was quite difficult in the past due to constant disruptions."

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He said, "Creating a ruckus serves no purpose, and the public does not appreciate it. The citizens of this country want the parliament to function smoothly; we all want the same."

"It has been proven time and again that disrupting Parliament yields no political benefits. I once again urge all party leaders to contribute towards the smooth conduct of the House," Rijiju said.

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The minister added, "We are ready to listen to the Opposition, and we expect them to listen to us as well. Disrupting the House wastes everyone's time and drains the taxpayers' money."

"The government is set to introduce several important bills and legislative businesses during this session. We seek everyone's cooperation. Even if you want to oppose something, do it through debate and dialogue, not by creating a ruckus. We will provide our full cooperation, and we expect the same from the opposition," Rijiju said.

The minister added that the government welcomes vigorous and robust debates. "We live in a parliamentary democracy where elected representatives of the people get the opportunity to raise their respective points in the House," he said.

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About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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