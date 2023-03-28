The ‘black’ protest, that was begun by the opposition parties against the Modi government to oppose Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification will be continued on Tuesday as well. However, the final call on the protest is yet to be taken by the leaders.

A day ago, the meeting of like-minded opposition parties was conducted at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over dinner on Monday, reported ANI citing sources.

During the meeting, it was decided to continue the protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament tomorrow with all of the opposition wearing black clothes.

The meeting was joined by several party leaders including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, leaders from DMK, NCP, JD-U, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, CPI-M, CPI, AAP, MDMK, TMC, RSP, RJD, National Conference, IUML, Samajwadi Party and JMM, etc. Notably, Shiv Sena(UBT) was not present at the momen amid its concerns over Rahul Gandhi's remarks concerning VD Savarkar.

Several Congress leaders showed their support to the protest on social media as well. Leaders of 18 parties were present and decided to go ahead with the 'black clothes' protest for one more day against the government, said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in a tweet on Monday.

Tonight floor leaders of 18 Oppn parties met at the residence of @kharge ji and with ONE voice decided to continue with their campaign against the Modi regime that is destroying democracy & that has subverted all institutions.



1/n — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 27, 2023

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal told ANI that every opposition party is together and they will move forward with the same energy.

"Rahul Gandhi is not worried about the house. Whatever the government of India is doing with the country's democracy is a bigger issue, that is what he told. Every Opposition party is together, we had a cordial discussion and we will move forward with the same energy," he said.

On Monday, opposition marched in unison in Parliament premises while wearing black as part of their protest. Days after his disqualification, Rahul Gandhi was asked to empty his official bungalow in an official notice.

"Since Rahul Gandhi questioned the PM regarding the Adani issue, the government is trying to show that they will silence the voice that disagrees with them," said Congress leader Harish Rawat on the notice to empty his residence.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said the notice shows "BJP's hatred towards Rahul Gandhi".

Apart from Delhi, Congress and its allies are protesting in some other parts of the country against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha. Volunteers of Indian Youth Congress were detained in Delhi after they protested over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP.

(With inputs from ANI)