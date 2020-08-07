Home >News >India >Opposition to raise NEP issues at HRD panel meet
Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint
Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

Opposition to raise NEP issues at HRD panel meet

2 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2020, 08:09 AM IST Anuja, Gyan Varma

Some parties have questioned National Education Policy’s three-language policy

NEW DELHI : The National Education Policy (NEP) unveiled recently is coming under the scrutiny of political parties, including members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), who have raised doubts about the three-language formula.

Some Opposition parties are considering raising the NEP-related issues at the parliamentary standing committee on human resource development (HRD) when it meets on 10 August as per schedule.

While the agenda of the meeting is to discuss “Preparedness of School, Higher and Technical Education Sectors during COVID -19 pandemic", the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is taking no chances.

Any move by Opposition parties to raise the NEP for discussion is now being challenged by some BJP leaders who say standing committees cannot take up policy decisions for scrutiny.

“This issue is that according to the rules of standing committee, policy decisions cannot be taken up for discussion in the committee. And the only way out of this is that the issue can come up before a standing committee when it gets discussed in Parliament. We expect that Opposition parties would raise this issue in the upcoming monsoon session and then may be it can be taken up for discussion. There is no attempt to stop anyone from raising it, we are ready for discussion on these issues," said a senior NDA leader.

Among the parties that have raised questions about the NEP, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (AIADMK), which supports the Union government, has questioned the three-language policy.

The NEP 2020 bats for early implementation of the three-language formula to promote multilingualism. “The three languages learned by children will be the choices of States, regions, and of course the students themselves, so long as at least two of the three languages are native to India," the policy document states.

According to news agency PTI, Tamil Nadu chief minister Palaniswami in a statement issued earlier this week termed the proposal as “painful", and added that the state will not change its two-language policy which it has been following for several decades now. The NEP states that “Wherever possible, the medium of instruction until at least Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond, will be the home language/mother tongue/local language/regional language."

anuja@livemint.com

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The National Education Policy aims to standardize the teaching of Indian Sign Language. (Photo: Virendra Singh Gosain/HT PHOTO)

National Education Policy: A new dawn for Indian Sign Language?

5 min read . 03 Aug 2020
The election commission had in May last year told a parliamentary committee that electoral bonds introduced by the government is a ‘retrograde’ step. Photo: Mint

Covid-19: EC asks parties to send suggestions on conducting poll campaigns

1 min read . 18 Jul 2020
Medics in protective gear shift Covid-19 patient to the isolation ward at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, in Patna on Tuesday (ANI)

'NDA govt's good governance claims exposed': Rahul on Bihar's COVID-19 situation

1 min read . 21 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout