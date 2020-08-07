Opposition to raise NEP issues at HRD panel meet

NEW DELHI : The National Education Policy (NEP) unveiled recently is coming under the scrutiny of political parties, including members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), who have raised doubts about the three-language formula.

Some Opposition parties are considering raising the NEP-related issues at the parliamentary standing committee on human resource development (HRD) when it meets on 10 August as per schedule.

While the agenda of the meeting is to discuss “Preparedness of School, Higher and Technical Education Sectors during COVID -19 pandemic", the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is taking no chances.

Any move by Opposition parties to raise the NEP for discussion is now being challenged by some BJP leaders who say standing committees cannot take up policy decisions for scrutiny.

“This issue is that according to the rules of standing committee, policy decisions cannot be taken up for discussion in the committee. And the only way out of this is that the issue can come up before a standing committee when it gets discussed in Parliament. We expect that Opposition parties would raise this issue in the upcoming monsoon session and then may be it can be taken up for discussion. There is no attempt to stop anyone from raising it, we are ready for discussion on these issues," said a senior NDA leader.

Among the parties that have raised questions about the NEP, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (AIADMK), which supports the Union government, has questioned the three-language policy.

The NEP 2020 bats for early implementation of the three-language formula to promote multilingualism. “The three languages learned by children will be the choices of States, regions, and of course the students themselves, so long as at least two of the three languages are native to India," the policy document states.

According to news agency PTI, Tamil Nadu chief minister Palaniswami in a statement issued earlier this week termed the proposal as “painful", and added that the state will not change its two-language policy which it has been following for several decades now. The NEP states that “Wherever possible, the medium of instruction until at least Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond, will be the home language/mother tongue/local language/regional language."

anuja@livemint.com

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via