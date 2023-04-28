Several opposition parties are attempting to build a coalition against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 general elections . On Monday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Tejashwi Yadav met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in a bid to bring all the opposition leaders on a single platform.

He said that whatever the next step of the parties is, will be in the country's interest. Nitish Kumar also met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata who also pitched for opposition unity while calling for an opposition meeting in Bihar, the land of the JP movement.

Bihar CM on April 12 had met Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and former MP Rahul Gandhi in the national capital.

CM Mamata Banerjee is also leaving no stone unturned in closing in ranks with other parties ahead of the 2024 polls, as she met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at her residence in Kolkata last month.

However, it is still not clear whether all these opposition parties unite before the 2024 general elections.

Sheela Bhatt, a senior political analyst based in New Delhi said that the anti-BJP camp is divided between pro-Congress and anti-Congress forces as the grand old party if the clog in the making of the opposition unity to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modi.

“Sharad Pawar, K.Chandrashekhar Rao, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, and Arvind Kejriwal are dead against giving the leadership to Congress if the new opposition alliance takes shape to defeat the BJP in 2024. While MK Stalin and Tejaswi Yadav are supporting Rahul Gandhi’s pivotal role in anti-BJP space," she said.

The senior political analysts stated that Nitish Kumar is ambitious to lead the alliance but he would sail with the wind if the Congress party can muster some consensus in its favor.

Meanwhile, Congress’s chief of Data Analytics cautions all saying that opposition unity “doesn’t mean it can be a powerful electoral force too." At this stage, the Congress looks lukewarm to form the opposition alliance if not given the lead role, Bhatt added.

Anand Mishra, another political analyst said that Opposition unity before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls remains a chimera notwithstanding the cosmetic get-together and grandiose talk every now and then.

He said that Congress with less than 10% look sabha seats still remains the age-old rival of most regional parties in states, where it now aspires to cobble up an alliance with them to take on the BJP at the national level.

“Regional satraps like Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu, who assume on themselves the mantle of forging larger Opposition unity from time to time have been BJP’s strong allies in the past while TRS, the new unity champion has a serious rivalry with Congress in Telangana. Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi do not see eye to eye and their comrades have frequently sparred," he said.

According to Anand Mishra, Congress, and regional parties are fighting for the same political space---AAP and Congress in Delhi, SP, BSP, and Congress in UP, TMC, Congress and Left in West Bengal.

“In Karnataka, JDS, an offshoot of Janata Parivar makes the ongoing election triangular, a situation that has always worked to the advantage of BJP in states like UP and Bihar in the past," he said.

“Attempts for a grand alliance of SP BSP and Congress in UP, with the highest number of Lok Sabha seats has failed and all three now are resigned to the idea of contesting separately. While leaders like Sharad Pawar dismiss the efficacy of an Opposition alliance minus Congress, his hold on his own party seems to weaken and NCP imploding with his nephew Ajit Pawar warming up to BJP," Mishra said.

He said that failed experiments of the National Front and United Front do not create a positive feel about a hydra-headed Opposition front backed by Congress while to recreate UPA, Congress has to more than double up its performance to get 100 to 150 seats.

Rasheed Kidwai, a senior political analyst said that opposition unity is easier, however, post-Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from LS, his bid for opposition coalition moves has gained a certain momentum.

“Rahul Gandhi as a cause is far more potent than as a leader. Alliances are invariably worked out from the position of strength. If the Congress wins Karnataka, it will be watched with greater interest. The opposition has a simple yet rather tricky task cut for themselves, that is, netting half of 272. The non-Congress parties such as TMC, JD U, BRS, DMK, SP have a potential to win 140 plus lok sabha seats than the Congress winning more than 125 seats," he added.