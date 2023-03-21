Opposition unity is a ‘facade’, won’t work against BJP; says Prashant Kishor2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 10:09 AM IST
The Opposition must understand the BJP's strength: Hindutva, nationalism and welfarism.
Election strategist Prashant Kishor has stated that opposition unity against the BJP in 2024 would "never work" as it would be unstable and ideologically disparate. Kishor, who has an impressive record of election victories since 2014, also questioned the benefits of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.
