Election strategist Prashant Kishor has stated that opposition unity against the BJP in 2024 would "never work" as it would be unstable and ideologically disparate. Kishor, who has an impressive record of election victories since 2014, also questioned the benefits of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra .

Kishor dismissed the suggestion that he had grown bitter and "aggressive" over the years, saying that he was far more aggressive in the past. In fact, people tell him that he has mellowed down and he has handled many interviewers who claim to be far more aggressive.

On Opposition alliance

Kishor explained that the media was looking at Opposition alliances as the coming together of parties or leaders, which was incorrect. Instead, he believed that an ideological alignment must happen. Until then, the BJP could not be defeated.

Kishor pointed out that opposition unity is a “facade" and wouldn't be possible just by bringing parties or leaders together. He suggested that if parties want to challenge the BJP, they have to understand its strengths, which include Hindutva, nationalism and welfarism.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi hits back, reacts to allegation of ‘anti-India’ comments in London

He added that there has to be a coalition of ideologies to fight the Hindutva ideology. Kishor, in an exclusive interview with NDTV, emphasised the importance of ideology but said that blind faith based solely on ideology was unwise.

Kishor and the Gandhis

Regarding his fallout with the Gandhis, Kishor stated that his goal was the reincarnation of the Congress, while their goal was to win the election. They did not agree on the way they wanted to implement his ideas.

Also Read: Owaisi lauds KCR, Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar in Bihar; what’s cooking?

Kishor also questioned the benefits of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying that the real test would be in the impact of his nationwide march on the ground. He said that the yatra was to improve a party's electoral fortunes.

Kishor's own ideology

Kishor’s own ideology is “Mahatma Gandhi's ideology" and the Bihar Jan Suraaj Yatra is "an attempt to revive the ideology of Gandhi's Congress", he said. He also emphasised that his Jan Suraaj Yatra in Bihar was simply an effort to understand the state and create a new political system.