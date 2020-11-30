Modi said when history has been full of deception, then two things are natural. The first is that there is decades of history behind the farmers being apprehensive about the promises of governments. Secondly, it has become a compulsion for those who break the promises, to spread the lie that what used to take place before, is still going to happen. He said when you see the track record of this government, the truth will come out automatically. He said the Government delivered on the promise of stopping the black marketing of urea and giving enough urea to the farmers. He said the Government delivered on the promise of fixing MSP at 1.5 times the cost in line with the recommendation of the Swaminathan Commission. This promise was not only fulfilled on paper, but has reached the bank account of the farmers.