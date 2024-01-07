Opposition yet to discover means for a fightback
Summary
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced a new type of politics to the Indian voter during the last nine-and-a-half years. He has total control of both the party and the government.
It is often assumed that Indian voters have poor memory: When elections come, they forget past voting mistakes. But does the same hold true for politicians? The INDIA bloc seems to exemplify this. Only a few weeks are left for the general elections to be announced, and still they have done little to fix their past mistakes.