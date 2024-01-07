Opposition yet to discover means for a fightback

There was talk that Nitish could now switch sides and again join hands with the BJP. Some recalled that before the last general election, too, Nitish had met with Sonia Gandhi and asked that he be declared the prime ministerial candidate. But upon receiving no concrete signal, he established a coalition with the BJP. This is why, as soon as Lalan Singh left, there was a stir in the INDIA bloc. Nitish Kumar’s name was mentioned again for the position of coordinator. It’s possible that he’ll be named coordinator in the following days. There is no doubt that he not only took the initiative but also made sincere efforts to bring INDIA bloc concept to light. His claim to the position of coordinator is unquestionably strong. As far as dalit or non-dalit prime minister is concerned, it does not suit INDIA bloc to work like this. Aside from winning the party election, Kharge has so far disappointed those who supported him.