The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications to recruit 351 veterinary assistant surgeon in Group-B. The application process will begin from June 16 and will continue till July 16, 2021.

"The link for registration/re-registration and payment of examination fee shall be available from 18.06.2021 to 16.07.2021 (Note: 23.07.2021 is the last date for submission of registered Online Application)," the state Commission said in its notification released on June 11.

Interested candidates can apply online through official website of the Commission - www.opsc.gov.on. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification posted on the website.

Here are some important details

Vacancies (351)

Unreserved - 96

SEBC - 37

SC - 62

ST - 156

Age

Candidate must be between 21 and 32

5 years relaxation for SEBC, SC, ST

Educational Qualification

A candidate must possess Bachelor's degree in Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science or its equivalent from any recognised University in India or abroad and have registered himself/herself under the Odisha Veterinary Practitioners Act, 1970

Pay scale

₹44,900 in Level-10

Closing Dates

Online registration and payment of examination fee can be done between June 18 and July 16

Submission of online registered applications can be done from June 18 to July 23

How to apply

Candidates must go through the detailed advertisement available on the site

Candidate must apply online through - opsc.gov.in

Application in any other mode would not be accepted

The online application form is automated and system driven and will guide the candidate seamlessly in filling the application form.

Facilitation Counter

For any problem related to technical and registration, candidates can dial 0671-2304707 between 10.30 am and 1.30 pm & 2 pm to 5 pm

