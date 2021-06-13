OPSC Recruitment 2021: New jobs announced! Eligibility, dates, salary. Details

OPSC Recruitment 2021: New jobs announced! Eligibility, dates, salary. Details2 min read . 08:26 AM IST
- Interested candidates can apply online through official website of the Commission - www.opsc.gov.on
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications to recruit 351 veterinary assistant surgeon in Group-B. The application process will begin from June 16 and will continue till July 16, 2021.
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications to recruit 351 veterinary assistant surgeon in Group-B. The application process will begin from June 16 and will continue till July 16, 2021.
Also Read | UPSC NDA-II Exam 2021: Notification out, registration begins. How to apply
Also Read | UPSC NDA-II Exam 2021: Notification out, registration begins. How to apply
"The link for registration/re-registration and payment of examination fee shall be available from 18.06.2021 to 16.07.2021 (Note: 23.07.2021 is the last date for submission of registered Online Application)," the state Commission said in its notification released on June 11.
Interested candidates can apply online through official website of the Commission - www.opsc.gov.on. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification posted on the website.
Here are some important details
Vacancies (351)
Unreserved - 96
SEBC - 37
SC - 62
ST - 156
Age
Candidate must be between 21 and 32
5 years relaxation for SEBC, SC, ST
Educational Qualification
A candidate must possess Bachelor's degree in Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science or its equivalent from any recognised University in India or abroad and have registered himself/herself under the Odisha Veterinary Practitioners Act, 1970
Pay scale
₹44,900 in Level-10
Closing Dates
Online registration and payment of examination fee can be done between June 18 and July 16
Submission of online registered applications can be done from June 18 to July 23
How to apply
Candidates must go through the detailed advertisement available on the site
Candidate must apply online through - opsc.gov.in
Application in any other mode would not be accepted
The online application form is automated and system driven and will guide the candidate seamlessly in filling the application form.
Facilitation Counter
For any problem related to technical and registration, candidates can dial 0671-2304707 between 10.30 am and 1.30 pm & 2 pm to 5 pm
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!