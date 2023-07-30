Optimise globalisation, don’t deny its reality, Jaishankar says at semicon meet

“There is already a debate underway on the downsides of globalisation. But in the technology and manufacturing worlds, this is a reality that cannot be reversed. The objective here is to optimize globalisation, not deny its reality. [We are] heading for an era of re-globalisation, with many more centres of production, one which is clearly much more collaborative than in the past, where we do not see that kind of over-concentration anymore," said India’s top diplomat. In this context, he said, India’s efforts to manufacture semiconductors domestically assumes even more importance.