Optimism is back but inflation casts a shadow
Nearly 70% urban Indians see incomes rising this year in the best show of financial optimism since 2020, according to the latest round of our biannual survey. But some inequities persist, and inflation remained a curse for most respondents.
The year 2022 was the first one with a semblance of normalcy after the covid-19 pandemic. As Indians pace ahead steadfastly, they are now viewing their future—financially and professionally—with a renewed sense of optimism and hope. Moreover, urban India’s outlook on job-hunting has brightened, with many aiming to take better control of their careers and willing to make calculated career moves. These are some of the findings from the latest round of the YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey.
