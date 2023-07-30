‘Don’t deny reality, but optimize globalization’1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 10:38 PM IST
Jaishankar pointed to India’s growing semiconductor development partnerships with trusted partners, citing an MoU on semiconductors signed with the US and another on semiconductor supply chain resilience with Japan.
New Delhi: External affairs minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday called on businesses to “optimize globalization" as global supply chains become more distributed.
