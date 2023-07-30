comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 28 2023 15:51:28
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 210 3.96%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.55 0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,644.8 -1.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 635.2 -1.66%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 398.75 -0.34%
Business News/ News / India/  ‘Don’t deny reality, but optimize globalization’
Back

New Delhi: External affairs minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday called on businesses to “optimize globalization" as global supply chains become more distributed.

“There is already a debate underway on the downside of globalization. But in the technology and manufacturing worlds, this is a reality that cannot be reversed. The objective here is to optimize globalization, not deny its reality — if you’re heading for an era of re- globalization, with many more centres of production, one which is clearly much more collaborative than in the past, where we do not see that kind of over concentration anymore," he told the Semicon India conference.

It was in this context, he said, that India’s efforts to manufacture semiconductors domestically became ever more important. “Our semiconductor mission is not just about meeting domestic requirements, it is also about contributing to global demand for trusted manufacturing. Indeed, it is truly a powerful case for ‘make in India’ and ‘make for the world’," he added.

Jaishankar also pointed to India’s growing semiconductor development partnerships with trusted partners, citing an MoU on semiconductors signed with the US and another on semiconductor supply chain resilience with Japan.

These partnerships have become crucial given the outbreak of a heated competition between nations to develop and dominate the future of advanced technologies.

“Who invents? Who manufactures? What are the market shifts? Where are the resources? Who has the skills? Where is the talent? These are now the increasingly crucial questions in the global arena," he said.

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 30 Jul 2023, 10:38 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout