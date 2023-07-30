‘Don’t deny reality, but optimize globalization’

“There is already a debate underway on the downside of globalization. But in the technology and manufacturing worlds, this is a reality that cannot be reversed. The objective here is to optimize globalization, not deny its reality — if you’re heading for an era of re- globalization, with many more centres of production, one which is clearly much more collaborative than in the past, where we do not see that kind of over concentration anymore," he told the Semicon India conference.