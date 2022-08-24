Or face ‘false’ CBI, ED cases: BJP accused of trying to ‘buy out’ AAP MLAs2 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 01:11 PM IST
BJP has offered ₹20 crore each to four MLAs to switch sides, AAP MP Sanjay Singh has said.
On August 24, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had contacted four of its MLAs in Delhi and urged them to defect to the saffron party in order to avoid "false cases, the CBI, and the ED".