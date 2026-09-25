Oracle, 21 firms to face IIT hiring freeze after reneging on job offers: Report

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have reportedly decided to stop cooperating with 22 companies in campus recruitment for the next two placement seasons after the firms failed to honour job offers made to students who graduated in 2026, according to a report by the Economic Times.

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More than 150 offers across 23 IITs are understood to have been affected, with some companies withdrawing between 10 and 15 offers, the report said.

IIT placements: 22 companies face two-year recruitment restriction The All IITs Placement Committee (AIPC), which coordinates placement and internship-related matters across the institutes, took the decision at a meeting held at IIT Guwahati earlier this month, according to the Economic Times.

The committee plans to inform the companies of the decision by 30 September. Rather than formally calling the companies "blacklisted", IITs will describe the move as "non-cooperation", the report said.

The restriction will reportedly apply for two placement seasons, meaning the affected companies will not be able to participate in campus recruitment through the IIT system during that period.

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The final list of companies is still being compiled as individual IITs report the status of cases to the AIPC. Several startups are also reportedly among the companies facing restrictions.

Oracle among companies affected by IIT action Oracle is among the companies expected to face the two-year restriction, according to the Economic Times report. Campus officials cited by the Economic Times said the US enterprise software company had not honoured about 40 offers made to students across IITs.

Oracle has also not approached IITs for recruitment during the current year so far, the report said. The company has been cutting jobs globally this year, including in India.

Oracle has been carrying out massive workforce reductions through 2025 and 2026 as it restructures its business while increasing spending on AI and data centres.

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In fiscal 2026, Oracle's global workforce fell by about 21,000, or 13%, to 141,000 employees, with the company reporting $1.84 billion in severance and other restructuring costs.

In India, Oracle also carried out multiple rounds of job cuts. Moneycontrol reported in September that hundreds of employees were affected, while a report by Financial Express put the number affected in a fresh round at around 3,000, following a larger restructuring exercise earlier in the year.

IITs step in after job offers are withdrawn The AIPC had set 15 September as the deadline for companies to onboard students who had received offers. The latest action follows a rise in the number of companies that did not follow through on campus offers.

According to the Economic Times, around 10 to 11 companies failed to honour offers last year. This year's figure is the highest seen in recent years, AIPC convenor and IIT Guwahati associate professor John Jose told the newspaper.

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The IITs had previously contacted companies individually over such cases. This year, the communication will come from the AIPC collectively.

IIT placement offices help affected students find jobs The institutes are also trying to help students whose offers were withdrawn. Placement teams have shared the CVs of affected candidates with companies that already recruit from IITs, asking them to consider the students for available positions.

Around 20% to 30% of the affected students have since found jobs through these referrals, according to an estimate cited by the Economic Times.

However, IITs do not have a complete count of students who are still looking for work. Some graduates may have secured jobs independently through off-campus applications or personal contacts without informing their institutes.

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