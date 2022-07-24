Orange alert for 8 districts in Madhya Pradesh; check IMD forecast here

Orange alert for 8 districts in Madhya Pradesh; check IMD forecast here3 min read . 04:50 PM IST
IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall in East Madhya Pradesh till 26 July.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in eight districts of central Madhya Pradesh till Monday morning.
The IMD's orange alert forecasts very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, ranging from 115.6 mm or above, at isolated places in Bhopal, Raisen, Rajgarh, Sehore, Vidisha, Guna, Agar Malwa and Shajapur districts.
Apart from this, a yellow alert has been issued warning of likely heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places of 10 districts, and Shahdol and Narmadapuram divisions.
The IMD has also issued a yellow alert warning of likely thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places of seven divisions - Bhopal, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, Gwalior, Chambal, Rewa and Sagar.
Apart from this, IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall in East Madhya Pradesh till 26 July.
Some major rivers in the state are in spate due to intermittent rainfall over the last couple of days, prompting the authorities to open gates of some vital dams.
The state's lifeline, Narmada river, besides Parvati, Betwa and some other water bodies were in spate, but flowing below the danger level, said Kamlesh Raikwar, an executive engineer of the state water resources department.
The gates of 14 out of 52 reservoirs have been opened to release water, he said.
Water was also released from the Bhadbhada Dam in Bhopal. MA Khan, Engineer Municipal Corporation Bhopal said, “We have opened all 7 gates. There are chances of water levels further rising with a red alert of heavy rains in the area. We may have to open the 8th gate as well."
At least 12 gates of Indira Sagar, which is the state's biggest dam, 18 of Omkareshwar, eight of Rajghat and nine of Tawa dam have been opened, the official said.
A low pressure persisting over southwest Rajasthan was drawing moisture from the Arabian Sea to western Madhya Pradesh causing rainfall, said Ved Prakash Singh, senior meteorologist at the IMD' Bhopal Centre.
Apart from this, a cyclonic circulation over south-east Madhya Pradesh was drawing moisture from Bay of Bengal to eastern parts of the state, he said.
A monsoon trough passing from the two systems across the state was converging moisture from both directions, the official said.
According to the IMD, in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am, Narmadapuram, Narsinghpur, hill station Pachmarhi, Nowgaon in Chhatarpur and Bhopal have received 60.0 mm, 64.0 mm, 51.0 mm, 47.4 mm and 46.3 mm rainfall respectively.
Check IMD rainfall forecast for other states:
A cyclonic circulation is currently over Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh tilting southwestwards with height. There fore under the influence of the above system,
1. Fairly widespread/ widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorms, and lightning might occur over Konkan and Goa on July 25. In Gujarat and Saurashtra region, the IMD has made a similar forecast.
2. Coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to witness a thundershower from July 24 to July 27.
3. Telangana will experience heavy rainfall until July 27.
4. In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, isolated heavy rainfall might occur on July 26 and July 27.
5. Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from July 23 to 27. IMD said rainfall will occur in Uttar Pradesh on July 27, in West Rajasthan during July 24-26, and in East Rajasthan from July 24-27.
6. IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, and East Madhya Pradesh till July 26.
7. Widespread rainfall is very likely over West Bengal and Sikkim during July 24-25 and scattered rainfall is likely in Bihar during the next four days.
8. Further, the IMD predicted light/moderate rainfall with heavy downpours in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during next the next five days.
