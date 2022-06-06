India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange alert’ for a severe heatwave in Delhi and its neighbouring areas of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and further said that “there are no signs of relief for the next couple of days" and the probability of monsoon is still far. The national capital has been sizzling under a fresh spell of severe heatwave conditions for the last 2 days. On Sunday, the capital city recorded a maximum temperature in excess of 44.8 degrees. The hottest location was Mungeshpur that recorded at 47.3°C.

