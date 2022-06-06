Severe heatwave from June 4 in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, UP and parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan. Temperature varying between 44°-47°C shall continue, IMD official said
India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange alert’ for a severe heatwave in Delhi and its neighbouring areas of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and further said that “there are no signs of relief for the next couple of days" and the probability of monsoon is still far. The national capital has been sizzling under a fresh spell of severe heatwave conditions for the last 2 days. On Sunday, the capital city recorded a maximum temperature in excess of 44.8 degrees. The hottest location was Mungeshpur that recorded at 47.3°C.
“Orange alert in Delhi. Severe heatwave from June 4 in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, UP and parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan. Temperature varying between 44°-47°C shall continue for four more days. We advise people to venture out carefully as the heat spell is very severe," said RK Jenamani, senior scientist at IMD, as reported by Hindusthan Times. The Met office had issued a "yellow" alert warning of heatwave conditions at isolated places in Delhi for Monday.
No change in heatwave conditions till 10 June
There won't be any change in the heatwave conditions at least till June 10, however, there might be a slight relief thereafter due to isolated rain activity under the influence of a fresh western disturbance. However, the monsoon was yet to begin anywhere in the northern part, the official said, adding, “We are monitoring. Monsoons in Delhi are still far."
A heatwave is declared over the plains if the maximum temperature is 40°C or higher and 4.5 degrees above normal, with this criterion being satisfied over two consecutive days.
Heatwave warning:
Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Punjab, Haryana-Delhi & Uttarakhand till 9 June.
Similar conditions are predicted for Odisha, Uttar Pradesh & Madhya Pradesh till 8 June.
There will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over rest parts of the country during the next 5 days.
Rainfall alert in some NE states, the southern peninsula
Meanwhile, the southern peninsular and the northeastern state are likely to witness an increase in rainfall activity, “In the northeastern parts, heavy rainfall is expected. Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh have been issued warnings," Jenamani said.
Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall are predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during the next 5 days.
Fairly widespread/ widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep; scattered over Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and isolated activity over Telangana during next 5 days.
