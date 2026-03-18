Orange alert for hailstorm in Shimla; light rainfall in Hyderabad — Check Delhi weather today & full IMD forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of large-scale thunderstorm activity throughout India, largely because of the fresh Western Disturbances in the northwestern and central regions. Because of this, the temperatures across India are expected to remain normal to below normal throughout the week. “No heatwave”.

The weather agency has predicted heavy rainfall likely to continue over northeast cities, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir for March 19 and 20.

It also forecast isolated hailstorm activity over Himachal Pradesh on March 18 and 19. Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan are also likely to experience hailstorms from March 19-20.

Over Central India, the IMD has predicted isolated thunderstorm activities accompanied by gusty winds till March 21, along with hailstorm over Chhattisgarh during March 18 and 19; Vidarbha on March 18; Madhya Pradesh on March 20; West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha during March 20 and 21.

Shimla weather The regional meteorological centre has issued an orange alert for hailstorm in isolated areas of Shimla on Wednesday and Thursday, March 18-19. The weather agency has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rain and snow in Shimla on Friday, March 20.

Thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds of 40-60 kmph are likely in Shimla, Solan, and surrounding areas from Wednesday to Friday.

The orange hailstorm alert has also been issued for two other Himachal Pradesh districts – Kullu and Mandi — on Wednesday and Thursday. While the yellow alert for heavy rain and snow is in place for isolated places in Chamba, Kangra and Kullu districts on Thursday and Friday.

Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts will also witness thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu, Chamba and Kinnaur districts have been witnessing snowfall since Monday evening.

Chandigarh weather Chandigarh, the city in the foothills of Himachal Pradesh, also witnessed a sudden drop in temperature since Monday. The weather agency has forecast isolated hailstorm activity in the city on March 19-20.

Delhi weather forecast The Met department has forecast thunderstorms and rainfall in Delhi from March 18-20.

Hailstorms are also expected in isolated pockets. The intensity and spread of rainfall are likely to be higher on March 20 due to the influence of a western disturbance.

According to a PTI report, citing experts, the conditions are favourable for dust storms and thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall from Wednesday onwards.

Hyderabad weather The IMD has predicted isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds of speed 30-50 kmph over Telangana from March 18 to 21.

The regional Met Dept issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in Hyderabad and all other districts of Telangana on Wednesday. It said the weather conditions are likely to remain the same till March 23.

For March 18, the weather agency predicted a partly cloudy sky in Hyderabad, with light to moderate rain towards evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are expected to be around 35 degrees C and 20 degrees C, respectively.