Orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain, snow issued in THESE 3 states today. Check IMD forecast here
Weather update: IMD has warns of heavy rainfall/snowfall today. Yellow alert warning has been issued for Himachal on 20-21 February.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Heavy to very heavy rainfall/snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand today i.e. on 18 and 19 February. According to the weather office, an isolated hailstorm has also been predicted over parts of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Division and Uttarakhand today.