The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Heavy to very heavy rainfall/snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand today i.e. on 18 and 19 February. According to the weather office, an isolated hailstorm has also been predicted over parts of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Division and Uttarakhand today.

In Himachal Pradesh, the MeT office has also issued a yellow warning of heavy rain/snow and thunderstorm accompanied by gusty wind and lightning at isolated places on February 20 and 21 and predicted heavy rains at most places in lower hills and rains and snow in mid and higher hills as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from Saturday night.

Also Read: Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, snowfall in THESE states till February 20. Check full forecast here In Jammu Kashmir, the IMD has also predicted very heavy rainfall/snowfall at isolated places on 19 February and heavy rainfall/snowfall at isolated places on 18th and 20th February. Reacting to a three-day weather alert, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri told ANI, "We were eagerly waiting for snowfall...In the last spell, the administration worked well... This time it's a three-day alert..." "Since the Public Works Department has been restructured, everything is decentralised now, and hence our strength has also increased... Now we clean the roads as soon as the snowfall stops. A Record number of tourists are coming... Preparations are almost complete for the Khelo India games which are going to be held in Gulmarg," DC Bidhuri added.

In Uttarakhand, the weather department has predicted very heavy rainfall/snowfall likely at isolated places on 19 February and heavy rain and snow on 20th February.

Delhi rain update In Delhi, a layer of shallow fog was witnessed in several parts of northern India today morning, with the Indian Meteorological Department predicting light to moderate rain at several places over the next two days in Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh. The minimum temperature in Delhi today is likely to hover around 9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature at 27 degrees Celsius today, said IMD, adding a partly cloudy weather for the day.

