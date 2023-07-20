The India Meteorological Department on 20 July issued 'Red' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Thane, Raigad, Pune and Palghar districts for both 20-21 July.

Apart from this, the weather agency also issued 'Orange' alert has been issued for Mumbai and Ratnagiri districts, which means these cities will also receive heavy rainfall for till Friday.

The Western state has been witnessing heavy rainfall for a couple of days, but the intensity has risen in past 2-3 days.

Raigarh Landslide:

In the meantime, at least 12 people have died in the landslide at Irshalwadi village on Wednesday night due to very heavy rains.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the area where the landslide took place reported 499 mm rainfall in the last three days. As many as 60 jawans of the NDRF, trained trekkers and other government officials are engaged in the rescue operation, he told the assembly.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday reached the site in the morning to take stock of the situation and spoke to personnel engaged in rescue operations.

"So far, 12 dead bodies have been recovered by search and rescue teams. As many as 103 people have been identified who were living there. Some of them were out for work in paddy fields and some children had gone to residential schools. Search for them is on," he said.

The state government is making all efforts to carry out the rescue and relief operations in the area, he added.

“This village was not in the list of landslide-prone villages," Shinde told reporters.

"Our priority now is to rescue those still trapped beneath the rubble," he said.

This is very unfortunate incident and the state government stands with the affected people, the CM said.

There is continuous heavy rainfall and the debris and rubble has mounted up to 15 to 20 feet, he said.

Shinde said authorities were not able to move the machinery for the rescue operation.

Two helicopters have been kept ready for the operation, but they have not been able to take-off due to the bad weather, he said.

With agency inputs.