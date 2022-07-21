Fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning is expected in Jammu and Kashmir from 21 to 24 July; Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan from 21 to 25 July; Uttarakhand and Punjab from 21 to 23 July; Haryana, Chandigarh and west Uttar Pradesh on 21 and 22 July.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}