Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Orange alert in Odisha; several states to receive heavy rainfall. See IMD forecast

Orange alert in Odisha; several states to receive heavy rainfall. See IMD forecast

The IMD has said that cyclonic circulation lies over Haryana and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels
2 min read . 05:51 PM ISTLivemint

The intense rains may trigger landslides or mudslides in vulnerable hilly areas, temporary waterlogging of low-lying areas, and some damage to roads and vulnerable houses, according to the weather office

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The meteorological department has predicted another spell of heavy rains in Odisha for the next three days. 

The meteorological department has predicted another spell of heavy rains in Odisha for the next three days. 

In view of this, the Bhubaneswar meteorological centre has issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rain at a few places in Boudh, Bolangir, Bargarh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts on Friday.

In view of this, the Bhubaneswar meteorological centre has issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rain at a few places in Boudh, Bolangir, Bargarh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts on Friday.

A yellow warning of heavy rain has also been issued for some places in Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Nuapada and Cuttack districts on Friday.

A yellow warning of heavy rain has also been issued for some places in Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Nuapada and Cuttack districts on Friday.

For Saturday, the Met centre has predicted a downpour in some areas of Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Angul and Subarnapur.

For Saturday, the Met centre has predicted a downpour in some areas of Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Angul and Subarnapur.

Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely to occur in Sambalpur Deogarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh on Sunday, according to a bulletin.

Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely to occur in Sambalpur Deogarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh on Sunday, according to a bulletin.

The intense rains may trigger landslides or mudslides in vulnerable hilly areas, temporary waterlogging of low-lying areas, and some damage to roads and vulnerable houses, according to the weather office.

The intense rains may trigger landslides or mudslides in vulnerable hilly areas, temporary waterlogging of low-lying areas, and some damage to roads and vulnerable houses, according to the weather office.

Rainfall in other areas 

Rainfall in other areas 

In addition to Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Rajasthan from 21 to 23 July; Jammu and Kashmir on 21 and 22 July.

In addition to Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Rajasthan from 21 to 23 July; Jammu and Kashmir on 21 and 22 July.

Fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning is expected in Jammu and Kashmir from 21 to 24 July; Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan from 21 to 25 July; Uttarakhand and Punjab from 21 to 23 July; Haryana, Chandigarh and west Uttar Pradesh on 21 and 22 July. 

Fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning is expected in Jammu and Kashmir from 21 to 24 July; Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan from 21 to 25 July; Uttarakhand and Punjab from 21 to 23 July; Haryana, Chandigarh and west Uttar Pradesh on 21 and 22 July. 

Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh will get fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall and thunderstorms or lightning during the next five days. 

Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh will get fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall and thunderstorms or lightning during the next five days. 

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to be seen in Chhattisgarh from 22 to 25 July; Vidarbha from 23 to 25 July and over Madhya Pradesh from 21 to 25 July. 

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to be seen in Chhattisgarh from 22 to 25 July; Vidarbha from 23 to 25 July and over Madhya Pradesh from 21 to 25 July. 

Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim will get fairly widespread to widespread rainfall during the next five days. Further, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will get fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall during the next five days as well. 

Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim will get fairly widespread to widespread rainfall during the next five days. Further, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will get fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall during the next five days as well. 

South interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe will experience fairly widespread to widespread isolated rainfalls, thunderstorms and lightning on 21 and 22 July; Gujarat on 22 and 25 July; Saurashtra and Kutch on 25 July; Konkan and Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 23 and 24 July.

South interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe will experience fairly widespread to widespread isolated rainfalls, thunderstorms and lightning on 21 and 22 July; Gujarat on 22 and 25 July; Saurashtra and Kutch on 25 July; Konkan and Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 23 and 24 July.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.