The intense rains may trigger landslides or mudslides in vulnerable hilly areas, temporary waterlogging of low-lying areas, and some damage to roads and vulnerable houses, according to the weather office
The meteorological department has predicted another spell of heavy rains in Odisha for the next three days.
In view of this, the Bhubaneswar meteorological centre has issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rain at a few places in Boudh, Bolangir, Bargarh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts on Friday.
A yellow warning of heavy rain has also been issued for some places in Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Nuapada and Cuttack districts on Friday.
For Saturday, the Met centre has predicted a downpour in some areas of Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Angul and Subarnapur.
Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely to occur in Sambalpur Deogarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh on Sunday, according to a bulletin.
The intense rains may trigger landslides or mudslides in vulnerable hilly areas, temporary waterlogging of low-lying areas, and some damage to roads and vulnerable houses, according to the weather office.
Rainfall in other areas
In addition to Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Rajasthan from 21 to 23 July; Jammu and Kashmir on 21 and 22 July.
Fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning is expected in Jammu and Kashmir from 21 to 24 July; Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan from 21 to 25 July; Uttarakhand and Punjab from 21 to 23 July; Haryana, Chandigarh and west Uttar Pradesh on 21 and 22 July.
Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh will get fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall and thunderstorms or lightning during the next five days.
Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to be seen in Chhattisgarh from 22 to 25 July; Vidarbha from 23 to 25 July and over Madhya Pradesh from 21 to 25 July.
Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim will get fairly widespread to widespread rainfall during the next five days. Further, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will get fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall during the next five days as well.
South interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe will experience fairly widespread to widespread isolated rainfalls, thunderstorms and lightning on 21 and 22 July; Gujarat on 22 and 25 July; Saurashtra and Kutch on 25 July; Konkan and Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 23 and 24 July.
South interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe will experience fairly widespread to widespread isolated rainfalls, thunderstorms and lightning on 21 and 22 July; Gujarat on 22 and 25 July; Saurashtra and Kutch on 25 July; Konkan and Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 23 and 24 July.