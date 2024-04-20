Orange alert issued for heatwave in Odisha, Bengal; Yellow for UP, Bihar | See IMD full forecast
On Saturday, several parts of Odisha experienced heat wave, with temperatures hovering between 44 and 45°C
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange alert for heat wave for Odisha and West Bengal for the next two days. While a yellow alert for heatwave has been issued for Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu for the next five days.
