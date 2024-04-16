Orange alert issued for heatwave in Odisha, West Bengal; rainfall likely north-western states | See IMD full forecast
For Delhi, the IMD has forecasted scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph from April 18 to April 20.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted a second heatwave spell in April for several states of India like Odisha, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh for the next five days. The weather agency has also forecasted a fresh spell of rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over northwestern states such Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during from April 18 to April 21.