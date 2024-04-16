For Delhi, the IMD has forecasted scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph from April 18 to April 20.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted a second heatwave spell in April for several states of India like Odisha, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh for the next five days. The weather agency has also forecasted a fresh spell of rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over northwestern states such Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during from April 18 to April 21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD Heatwave prediction The IMD has issued an ‘orange alert’ for heatwave in Telangana, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa likely from 3 am on April 16 to 12 am on April 17. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IMD, in its latest forecast release, predicted heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal from April 16-20, north Konkan, Saurashtra and Kutch on April 16-17; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on April 17-18 and Telangana on April 16-18.

The weather agency has also forecasted “hot and humid weather" over Gangetic West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema during April 16-20 and in Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe on April 16-17.

Hot and humid weather will also prevail over coastal areas of Gujarat during April 16-18, Konkan and Goa during April 18-20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Warm nights The IMD said warm night are “very likely" to prevail over Madhya Maharashtra during April 16-18 and over Odisha during April 17-20.

IMD Rainfall Predictions Several states are likely to receive rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds in the next 5 days.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi will likely receive rainfall from April 18-20, while West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan are predicted to witness rainfall on April 19-21 and West Rajasthan on April 18-19-21st April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The north-eastern states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will likely witness “heavy rainfall" on April 16 to April 20.

Due to a cyclonic circulation over Rayalaseema and a trough in lower tropospheric levels, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada can experience isolated light rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning during April 16-18.

IMD Snow Predictions The IMD, in its press release, said a Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over Jammu-Kashmir and neighbourhood with trough aloft in middle tropospheric westerlies will result in isolated light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm and lightning likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph have also been forecasted for Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during April 18-21.

The weather agency has also predicted scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during April 16-18 with possibility of isolated hailstorm over Sikkim on April 16.

