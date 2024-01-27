The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has forecasted very dense fog and severe cold day conditions to continue in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar till 29 January. The weather department has also issued an orange alert for the states.

Meanwhile, national capital Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 4.3 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average.

IMD Forecast: Rainfall

-Rainfall or snowfall very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on 27 and 28 January, and moderate rainfall or snowfall during subsequent between 29 January to 1 February

-Heavy rainfall or snowfall predicted over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad on 28 and 31 January

-Rainfall or snowfall predicted over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh during 31 January to 2 February

IMD Forecast: Dense Fog

-Very dense fog conditions predicted over East Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar on 27 and 28 January

-IMD predicts dense fog in East Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar thereafter for subsequent 3 days.

-Dense fog conditions predicted over Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura on 27 and 28 January

-Dense fog predicted over northwest Rajasthan on 27 February

IMD Forecast: Cold Day

-Severe Cold Day conditions predicted in Bihar on 27 and 28 January

-Cold day conditions predicted in Bihar thereafter for subsequent 3 days.

-Severe Cold Day conditions predicted in East Uttar Pradesh on 27 January, and cold day conditions in forecasted by IMD in the region on 28 January

-Cold Day conditions predicted by IMD over north Madhya Pradesh on 27 January

IMD Forecast: Cold Wave

-Cold wave conditions predicted over Punjab, Haryana, East Uttar Pradesh for 27 January

IMD Forecast: Minimum Temperature

-IMD says no significant change in minimum temperatures likely over many parts of Central and East India and West India during next 2 days

-IMD has forecasted that minimum temperatures will rise by 2-3°C after 2 days for subsequent 3 days.

-The weather agency also predicted no significant change in minimum temperatures over many parts of Northwest India in 24-hours and rise by 2-3°C thereafter for subsequent 3-4 days.

