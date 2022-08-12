The bulletin further stated that the rainfall is expected to become more marked during subsequent 24 hours and move northwestwards,adding that heavy rain occurred at some places in Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur and Kendrapara over a 24-period till 8.30 am on Friday. Tensa in Sundargarh and Barkot in Deogarh received 113 mm of precipitation, followed by 90 mm at Kuchinda in Sambalpur. Odisha is already reeling under the effects of a downpour, caused due to a depression which led to flooding of villages and low-lying areas across many districts, collapse of several bridges over swollen rivers, and landslides disrupting road connectivity, the report said.