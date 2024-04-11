'Orange ke rang se...': After 'fish' row, Tejashwi Yadav takes dig at BJP while eating oranges | Watch video
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized BJP for attacking him over eating fish during Navratri. He shared a video of himself enjoying oranges in a helicopter, questioning if anyone would be offended by the color orange.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has hit out at the BJP after he was attacked by the saffron party for enjoying fish fry during Navratri.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message