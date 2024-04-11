Active Stocks
'Orange ke rang se...': After 'fish' row, Tejashwi Yadav takes dig at BJP while eating oranges | Watch video

Livemint

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized BJP for attacking him over eating fish during Navratri. He shared a video of himself enjoying oranges in a helicopter, questioning if anyone would be offended by the color orange.

Vikassheel Insaan Party leader Mukesh Sahani with RJD leader Tejashwi YadavPremium
Vikassheel Insaan Party leader Mukesh Sahani with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has hit out at the BJP after he was attacked by the saffron party for enjoying fish fry during Navratri.

The son of veteran politician Lalu Yadav has now shared another video in which he is seen enjoying oranges in a helicopter.

Yadav posted a video on the X platform and wrote, "Hello friends! There was an orange party in the helicopter today. He won't be irritated by the color orange, right?".

Yadav was seen enjoying oranges withVikassheel Insaan Party leader Mukesh Sahani. Taking a swipe at BJP, Sahani in Hindi said, "The BJP leaders will be irked today as we are eating oranges. They will link eating oranges with religion. What do we eat then? They only want that impoverished, backward people to eat chapati with salt...They (BJP) will say orange is a 'bhagwa' color but let me tell you it is our color too".

On Wednesday, a controversy sparked when a video footage of Tejashwi Yadav enjoying a quick bite of fish fry went viral on social media.

'Seasonal Sanatani': BJP slams Tejashwi Yadav for eating fish during Navratri

While the video was shared by Yadav only--the former Bihar deputy chief minister, it create a furore among BJP leaders and section of netizens who cringed at the sight of a non-vegetarian meal during Navratri.

Yadav said the footage was shot before Navratri festival and added that he has "succeeded in exposing the low IQ" of his detractors.

Vehicle in RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's convoy crashes; 1 dead, 6 injured

In the video Yadav and Sahni, an ex-minister who heads the Vikassheel Insan Party, the latest entrant to the RJD-led 'Mahagathbandhan' were enjoying eating fish.

Sahni dangles a piece of fish fry, informing the viewers that it is a variety found in fresh waters of the Kosi region.

The two leaders obviously seem to be in a mood for pranks as Sahni wryly remarks that he expected many to take offence over the video, uttering in Hindi "bahuton ko mirchi lagegi".

Tejashwi Yadav responsible for bringing back BJP in Bihar: Asaduddin Owaisi

This led to predictable outrage from BJP leaders like Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who called Yadav "a seasonal sanatani" who practised "politics of appeasement".

Similar views were expressed by another BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha, who is also a Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.

Published: 11 Apr 2024, 11:12 AM IST
