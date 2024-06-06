Alerts for heavy rainfall issued in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, other Maharashtra districts till June 10 | Full IMD forecast
IMD issues alerts for heavy rainfall in Maharashtra districts including Mumbai, Thane, and Pune until June 10. Residents experienced pre-monsoon showers providing relief from heat and humidity.
IMD weather update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts for several Maharashtra districts for very heavy rainfall until June 10. The weather department has said that Mumbai, Thane, and Pune will receive thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, rainfall, and gusty winds until June 10.