IMD issues alerts for heavy rainfall in Maharashtra districts including Mumbai, Thane, and Pune until June 10. Residents experienced pre-monsoon showers providing relief from heat and humidity.

IMD weather update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts for several Maharashtra districts for very heavy rainfall until June 10. The weather department has said that Mumbai, Thane, and Pune will receive thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, rainfall, and gusty winds until June 10.

Residents of Mumbai experienced the first pre-monsoon showers of the season on Wednesday morning, providing a brief respite from the intense heat and humidity. According to a civic official, areas such as Dadar, Kandivali, Magathane, Oshiwara, Wadala, and Ghatkopar received rainfall ranging from 4 mm to 26 mm between 7 am and 8 am, potentially affecting daily activities.

IMD Rainfall forecast: Alerts issued for Maharashtra Mumbai: The IMD has said that Maharashtra's capital city will likely receive thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, rainfall, and gusty winds until June 10. The weather forecasting agency has issued a yellow alert in the district till June 10.

Pune: The IMD has said that the Pune district is likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds until June 10. A yellow alert has been issued in the district for heavy rain.

Thane: The IMD has issued a cautionary yellow alert for moderate rainfall until June 10. The official statement from the IMD reads, "There is a high likelihood of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds (40-50kmph) at isolated places".

Sindhudurg: The IMD has issued an orange alert for the Sindhudurg district for heavy rainfall on June 9 and 10. According to the official statement, "very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places" will likely prevail over the next two days.

Kolhapur: The IMD also issued an orange alert for very heavy rainfall in the Kolhapur district on June 9 and 10. "Very heavy rainfall will prevail at isolated places in ghat areas", read the IMD forecast.

A yellow alert has also been issued for very heavy rainfall in Ratnagiri, Raigad, Palghar, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal.

